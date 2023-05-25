Newswise — WASHINGTON (May 25, 2023)--The Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) has renewed the National Center for Medical-Legal Partnership’s (NCMLP) three-year cooperative agreement as a National Training and Technical Assistance Partner (NTTAP). On July 1, NCMLP will begin its 10th year of work to help community health centers around the country implement the medical-legal partnership approach to address the health-harming legal and social needs of their patients and communities.

NCMLP, which is based at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, leads education, research and technical assistance efforts to help every health organization in the US leverage legal services as a standard part of the way they respond to social needs.

“As we embark upon the new NTTAP project period, we are eager to enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of our technical assistance resources by utilizing data and fostering stronger relationships with the growing MLP field,” said Bethany Hamilton, JD, Co-Director of NCMLP and Project Director for the HRSA NTTAP. “We are excited to collaborate with past NTTAPs, such as those participating in the SDOH Academy, and look forward to producing important new resources on maternal health equity and MLP with HRSA's newest NTTAP, Renaye James Healthcare Advisors.”

Through a collective impact approach, NCMLP has joined forces with other HRSA-funded NTTAPs to coordinate the development and delivery of training and technical assistance resources that meet the current and emerging needs of the nation’s nearly 1,400 health centers.

“To be entrusted by HRSA with this important responsibility validates NCMLP’s role as a national leader in efforts to advance health equity and the role of MLP itself in helping multidisciplinary systems understand and address nonmedical drivers of health,” said Joel Teitelbaum, JD, LLM, Co-Director of NCMLP and professor of health policy and management at GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. “This funding is key to cultivating sustainable MLP models and comes at a time when the health center workforce seeks transformative, collaborative, and evidence-based solutions to help it meet their mission.“

NCMLP looks forward to working with other NTTAPs and MLP stakeholders to deliver new resources and tools to advance the health center MLP model, Teitelbaum said.

-GW-

About the National Center for Medical-Legal Partnership:

NCMLP’s mission is to mainstream a medical-legal approach to individual and population health. It is a project of Milken Institute School of Public Health at the George Washington University. NCMLP received its first National Cooperative Agreement award from HRSA in 2014 for the purpose of cultivating and supporting medical-legal partnerships at community health centers across the country. For more information about NCMLP visit www.medical-legalpartnership.org and follow NCMLP on Twitter.