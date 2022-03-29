Newswise — Washington, DC, March 30, 2022 – The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) celebrated National Cleaning Week (March 27 – April 2) by launching their rebranded blog, which will now be called Cleaning Is Caring.

This update (from “Clean & Happy Nest”) reflects a closer alignment of the blog with ACI’s Cleaning Is Caring campaign, an initiative reflecting the shift in consumer perceptions of, and motivations behind, cleaning. Over the last few years, cleaning has evolved from being seen as a chore to keep your “nest” tidy to a way to show our loved ones and communities we care by protecting one another from infection and illness.

In ACI’s latest National Cleaning Survey, respondents noted that their motivation for cleaning included:

Caring about creating a healthy home environment (71%),

Keeping their home free of dirt and grime (69%),

Having a clean place for friends and family to gather (68%) and

Caring about what people think when they come into their homes (52%).

In addition, over 90% report that acts of cleaning including regular laundering of clothes, washing of linens and frequent handwashing are important to prevent the spread of germs in their homes.

There are many facets to how we use cleaning as a way to care. The new ACI Cleaning Is Caring Blog is organized into five main categories:

Health – These posts focus on how to use products safely and effectively to care for your health, whether handwashing, cleaning or disinfecting.

These posts focus on how to use products safely and effectively to care for your health, whether handwashing, cleaning or disinfecting. Home – Cleaning and organizing is a way to care for your family and home as well as extend the lifespan of your belongings.

Cleaning and organizing is a way to care for your family and home as well as extend the lifespan of your belongings. Community – Cleaning plays a key role in keeping our public spaces safe and thriving, including schools and businesses.

Cleaning plays a key role in keeping our public spaces safe and thriving, including schools and businesses. Future – Together, we can make a difference in making cleaning more sustainable, helping to ensure a vibrant future.

Together, we can make a difference in making cleaning more sustainable, helping to ensure a vibrant future. Innovation – Dive into the science behind the ingredients that go into cleaning products and the advancements that continue to make them safe, effective and sustainable.

“There are so many great stories to tell in the cleaning product space and at the heart of each is the vital role that cleaning plays in our lives, keeping us safe and healthy every day,” said Brian Sansoni, ACI Senior Vice President, Communications, Outreach & Membership. “Through ACI’s relaunched blog, along with other communications tools, we aim to provide consumers with information they can trust about the products they need to care for their health, family, community and the future.”

ACI’s Cleaning is Caring blog will continue to offer subject-matter expertise, tools, information and best practices for safe and effective cleaning and disinfecting. To learn more, visit the blog at https://cleaningiscaring.org.

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

These findings emerged from an Ipsos poll conducted February 16 – 17, 2022, on behalf of the American Cleaning Institute. For the survey, a sample of 1,005 adults ages 18 and over from the continental U.S., Alaska and Hawaii was interviewed online in English. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points for all respondents.

