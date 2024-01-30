Newswise — The National Multiple Sclerosis Society announced Sergio E. Baranzini, PhD, a geneticist, neuroimmunologist, and data scientist at the University of California, San Francisco, is the winner of this year’s Barancik Prize for Innovation in MS Research. He is being recognized for his pioneering efforts to integrate vast pools of information (“Big Data”) to understand complex mechanisms that cause MS and to develop more precise approaches to stop the disease and end it by prevention.

Baranzini will receive the award and deliver the Prize Lecture at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) Forum on March 1, 2024. Read more about Dr. Baranzini’s achievements and findings.

The ACTRIMS Forum brings together researchers and clinicians annually to share developments in the rapidly changing field of MS. The 2024 Forum will be held Feb. 29-March 2, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Themed “Breaking Barriers in MS” this CE-accredited meeting stands apart from many traditional medical meetings by offering a single track of scientific and clinical presentations in an interactive environment.

