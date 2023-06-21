Newswise — (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Nationwide Children’s Hospital has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll for the 10th consecutive year. The Honor Roll is a top distinction awarded to only 10 children’s hospitals nationwide recognized by U.S. News as the “Best of the Best.” Nationwide Children’s is ranked sixth on the 2023-24 Honor Roll list.

The Honor Roll list is based on a hospital’s cumulative ranking in 10 specialties evaluated by U.S. News. Nationwide Children’s is also ranked among the nation’s best in all 10 specialties, with seven ranked in the top 10. U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings of Nationwide Children’s individual medical specialties include:

Cancer - #9

Cardiology and Heart Surgery - #5

Diabetes & Endocrine Disorders - #12

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery - #6

Neonatology - #18

Nephrology - #4

Neurology and Neurosurgery - #6

Orthopedics - #11

Pulmonary Medicine - #3

Urology - #8

“Our entire hospital team is committed to caring for children from Ohio and around the world, making a positive impact on our communities, and advancing research that will improve lives far into the future,” said Tim Robinson, Nationwide Children’s CEO. “This decade of recognition from U.S. News is the result of our team’s incredible dedication.”

The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, now in their 17th year, are designed to assist patients, their families and their physicians in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals ranking is one means of being recognized for continued progress and improvements in pursuing best outcomes, integrated care and research. For more information, visit and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

About Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Named to the Top 10 Honor Roll on U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 list of “Best Children’s Hospitals,” Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of America’s largest not-for-profit free-standing pediatric health care systems providing unique expertise in pediatric population health, behavioral health, genomics and health equity as the next frontiers in pediatric medicine, leading to best outcomes for the health of the whole child. Integrated clinical and research programs, as well as prioritizing quality and safety, are part of what allows Nationwide Children’s to advance its unique model of care. Nationwide Children’s has a staff of more than 14,000 that provides state-of-the-art wellness, preventive and rehabilitative care and diagnostic treatment during more than 1.7 million patient visits annually. As home to the Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Nationwide Children’s physicians train the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric specialists. The Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of the Top 10 National Institutes of Health-funded free-standing pediatric research facilities. More information is available at NationwideChildrens.org.

