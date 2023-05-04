Newswise — Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health, was recently appointed chairperson of the Advisory Panel on Outreach and Education (APOE), a federal health care advisory committee to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Meltzer will begin his term as chairperson in June 2023.

Established in 1999, the APOE is responsible for advising and making recommendations to the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Administrator of CMS concerning optimal education and outreach strategies, with a particular focus on vulnerable and underserved populations, on a broad range of federal health care programs and policies such as Medicare, Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Meltzer joined the panel in 2022 and was selected as chair because of his extensive experience in healthcare and community-focused approach to healthcare as well as his contributions as a member of the panel over the last year. Under his leadership, LifeBridge Health has developed significant innovative and successful approaches to enhancing the health of the populations LifeBridge Health serves. Meltzer strives to develop effective strategies that address the challenges facing different underserved populations in accessing healthcare in central Maryland and beyond. Along with his background in public health, Meltzer has a unique viewpoint in that LifeBridge Health has facilities in both urban and rural communities.

He also is active on many local and civic boards, including the National Health Care Workforce Commission and the Maryland Hospital Association, and he is also the former national chair for the American Heart Association.

“I am honored to lead this federal advisory panel and look forward to working alongside this dynamic group of leaders as we advocate for patients and healthcare consumers. I hope we can be a valuable resource for CMS and the Secretary of Health and Human Services and provide meaningful insight on outreach and education to inform decisions that can make positive impact on health programs. I am eager to share best practices and lessons learned from my experience with LifeBridge Health that are applicable in reaching minority, vulnerable and other populations facing barriers to care across the country,” says Meltzer.

