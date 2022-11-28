Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (November 23, 2022)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is excited to host the neuromuscular (NM) fellowship match again in 2023. Through the AANEM Fellowship Match Portal, neurology and PM&R residents are welcome to apply for fellowships in NM medicine and/or clinical neurophysiology (CNP) (EMG-focused).

AANEM’s standardized application process and later timeline gives residents more time to explore different areas of medicine, so they can make informed decisions about their futures. Hopefully this provides applicants the opportunity to consider a career in NM medicine.

The AANEM Fellowship Match Portal opens for applicants on January 1, 2023; applications are released to participating programs on March 1; interviews may be conducted March 1-May 24; rank lists are due on May 25; and match results are sent on June 1.

“I love the AANEM’s Neuromuscular/CNP Match,” said Zach London, MD, AANEM Fellowship Committee Chair. “With this timeline, programs cannot see applications before March 1. Residents can submit as soon as January 1 of PGY3, but they can wait until March, and not be at a disadvantage. More time is good.”

The match is required for all NM programs in the USA. Programs considering internal candidates are expected to honor the system and participate in the match. Programs who choose not to participate this year will not be invited to participate next year. With questions or concerns regarding the 2023 AANEM Fellowship Match Portal process, please see FAQs – Programs and FAQs – Applicants, or contact AANEM directly at [email protected]

