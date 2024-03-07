Newswise — New ACG Clinical Guidelines on the management of acute pancreatitis are featured in the March 2024 issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology. This issue also includes a guideline released in conjunction with the Society of Abdominal Radiology on imaging in GI bleeding, and articles on colonoscopy, IBD drugs in pregnancy, pediatric Crohn’s disease, cirrhosis, IBS, and more.

American College of Gastroenterology Guidelines: Management of Acute Pancreatitis

Tenner, et al.

This updated ACG Clinical Guideline recommends early intervention in acute pancreatitis, particularly with aggressive hydration and close monitoring of vital signs and urine output following hospital admission. In mild acute pancreatitis, the guidelines also recommend feeding a low-fat solid diet within 24 to 48 hours, versus the traditional method of withholding food.

Author Podcast with 1st author Scott Tenner, MD, MPH, JD, FACG

The Role of Imaging for Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Consensus Recommendations From the American College of Gastroenterology and Society of Abdominal Radiology

Sengupta, et al.

In partnership, ACG and the Society of Abdominal Radiology developed consensus recommendations to optimize imaging as a tool for managing GI bleeding. They provide recommendations for various GI bleeding scenarios and the advantages and limitations of specific imaging tests including CT angiography, nuclear medicine, catheter angiography, and Meckel scan.

Satisfaction With Life in IBS Is Associated With Psychological Burden Rather than Gastrointestinal Symptom Severity

Snijkers, et al.

Based on responses from questionnaires completed by patients from the Maastricht Irritable Bowel Syndrome cohort study, the authors examined patient satisfaction and quality of life among IBS patients. They found that 71.3% of IBS patients were satisfied about their life and GI symptom severity did not seem to be an independent risk factor for higher general life satisfaction, emphasizing that GI symptom treatment should not be the sole focus of IBS patient care—mental and physical quality of life play a key role as well.

A Study of Dietary Patterns Derived by Cluster Analysis and Their Association With Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Severity Among Hispanic Patients

Zhang, et al.

Using a cluster analysis, the authors of this study identified two primary dietary patterns among Hispanic patients with metabolic-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD): a fast-food/meat pattern and a plant-based pattern. They found that the fast-food/meat diet was associated with 2.5-fold higher odds of more severe steatosis than the plant-food-based diet, regardless of demographic, lifestyle, and metabolic characteristics.

