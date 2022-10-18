Newswise — Gastroenterologists and other health care professionals will convene at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC, for the premier clinical gastroenterology event—the American College of Gastroenterology’s 87th Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course (ACG 2022) to review the latest scientific advances in gastrointestinal (GI) research, treatment of digestive diseases and clinical practice management.

This year’s scientific presentations reveal significant findings and innovative technologies for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of digestive diseases and serious GI-related health issues, including inflammatory bowel disease, bariatric surgery, colorectal cancer screening and prevention, liver disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), GI bleeding, Barrett’s esophagus, as well as irritable bowel syndrome.

Can digital tools help physicians improve colonoscopy adherence rates?

What racial/ethnic disparities exist in the use of certain IBD medications?

Are pregnancy complications more likely among patients who have had bariatric surgery or took biologic medications?

Can virtual reality therapy help improve functional dyspepsia?

How has America’s fast-food fixation affected our liver health?

How can physicians combat health misinformation their patients find on social media?

These are some of the intriguing clinical questions answered in the Newsworthy Abstracts selected by the ACG Public Relations Committee, with additional perspective on findings and explanation of what the clinical science means for patients provided by authors. Following the links below, reporters can explore these Newsworthy Abstracts and Author Insights and connect with these researchers for media stories.

Please note that all research presented at ACG 2022 is strictly embargoed until Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 12:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time.

Newsworthy Abstracts and Author Insights

Nominated by the ACG Public Relations Committee, this group of abstracts features scientific findings that are innovative, noteworthy for the lay reader, relevant to those who suffer from common GI problems, and which represent a significant advancement in the diagnosis and treatment of GI diseases. The Committee aims to identify novel and thought-provoking abstracts which reinforce key public health messages, such as the importance of CRC screening, particularly for minority and at-risk populations, or which feature common GI problems in a new way.

Featured Lectures

Learn more about the featured lectures by renowned experts which will showcase innovative and challenging issues in clinical gastroenterology at ACG 2022

ACG 2022 Abstract Guide

Look at pages 4-7 for the Abstract Award recipients. Look at pages 8-12 for the Presidential Poster Award recipients. ACG's Presidential Posters are highly meritorious projects selected by the ACG Educational Affairs Committee.

Conference Platform

Tip: Search all of the abstracts on the ACG 2022 Conference Platform:

General Search: use the search bar at the top of the page. This search will pull any and every instance of an entered name or keyword(s).

Oral Papers: On the left sidebar, select “Presentations” and “Browse by Oral Abstracts.” The search will pull in all of the oral abstracts.

Posters: select the “Posters” option and in the new window that opens, browse by title, category (organ system), presenter, number, day and session, or award recipients using the left sidebar. Note: the ePoster Hall with final visual posters will open on Sunday, October 23, at 12pm ET.

Media Interview Requests

Press room and video recording facilities will be available on site at the Charlotte Convention Center. To arrange an interview with any ACG experts or abstract authors, please contact Becky Abel of ACG via email at mediaonly [at] gi.org. From Sunday, October 23, to Wednesday, October 26, in the ACG Press Room (W205 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC).

About the American College of Gastroenterology

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of over 17,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College’s vision is to be the preeminent professional organization that champions the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders, serving as a beacon to guide the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate, and evidence-based patient care. The mission of the College is to enhance the ability of our members to provide world class care to patients with digestive disorders and advance the profession through excellence and innovation based upon the pillars of Patient Care, Education, Scientific Investigation, Advocacy and Practice Management. www.gi.org

