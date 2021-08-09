Newswise — CHICAGO – August 9, 2021 – The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists Foundation and the Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education are proud to award Kelsey Howard, Ph.D., a one-year fellowship in integrated diabetes management. Howard will develop and pilot test an intervention to help adolescents and parents address concerns about Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) use.

“We know CGM use is associated with improved glycemic outcomes but many families worry about wearing the device and how it works,” said Howard “I am excited to work closely with members of the diabetes team at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital to create an intervention model that can be used by others to support families.”

The project will address a variety of concerns that families may have, such as issues related to wearing a CGM, worries about CGM use, and family communication about CGM. Components include a psychological intervention and educational support from a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist. By utilizing this model, Howard hopes to also target diabetes distress, a common challenge that develops when a person feels frustrated, defeated or overwhelmed by their diabetes.

The intervention will also incorporate the many disparities that exist within CGM use. Youth from racial and ethnic minority groups are less likely to be offered diabetes technology and more likely to discontinue use. To ensure the project addresses these challenges, at least 50 percent of participants will come from underrepresented communities.

Howard will operate under the primary mentorship of Jill Weissberg-Benchell, PhD, CDCES, an expert in researching psychosocial interventions for youth with diabetes. The project will incorporate feedback from the diabetes team at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago where Howard currently serves as a postdoctoral psychology fellow.

