Newswise — Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s (VUMC) award-winning original podcast series, “Vanderbilt Health DNA: Discoveries in Action” (DNA), returns to podcast feeds for Season 4 with conversations about how the future of tech, economic and cultural elements are shaping medicine, work and well-being.

Vision, innovation, economy and workforce, and culture and intentionality each anchor an episode in October. Listeners will hear from VUMC leaders about taking on the issues confronting businesses across industries and how the enterprise is experimenting with and designing solutions for problems — old and new — by supporting smart people with visionary ideas.

Structured as a four-part case study, Season 4 is a nearly real-time look at change in action. The season’s first episode, “From an inkling to Iceland: The inventive path toward a genetic ‘Rosetta Stone,’” released on Oct. 2.

“Ideas that propel the delivery of care and research forward are the lifeblood of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and as you will hear on this new season of ‘DNA,’ we are applying the principles of innovation and personalization to the infrastructure that fuels the enterprise and the community,” said Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Dean of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “I am excited to tell listeners the origin story of the Alliance for Genomic Discovery, which is zenith of three decades of groundbreaking ideas. No matter whether you’re a returning listener or are new to Season 4, we welcome you into the fold of incredible conversations taking place.”

Later in October, listeners will hear from people who scale innovation from ideas into new service lines and models, those who are looking for start-up partners, and people who are building nursing and faculty recruitment frameworks with intentionality.

Episode 3 focuses on how VUMC, one of Tennessee’s largest employers, is developing and collaborating on inventive training programs that reskill its current workforce and fostering the next generation of workers in Nashville.

New episodes will be released every Monday on all podcast platforms and at ListenDNA.com.

“DNA’s” debut season was named Podcast of the Year by Healthcare and IT Marketing Community (HITMC). Season 2 was given the Gold Award for Healthcare Podcast by Modern Healthcare. The series has been recognized in the Top 100 Health & Fitness podcasts on Apple and was featured as one of Apple Podcasts Top Shows in Science within three days of its debut.

