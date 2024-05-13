Newswise — Nearly 50 presentations by researchers and clinicians from Yale Cancer Center (YCC) at Yale School of Medicine will be among the more than 5,000 abstracts available during the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) May 31 to June 4 in Chicago, Ill.

This year's meeting, themed “The Art and Science of Cancer Care: From Comfort to Cure” will include over 200 sessions. The 48 YCC presentations will include phase II trial results for a cancer vaccine in combination with an immunotherapy drug, a new tool to predict the risk of recurrence of hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, and the factors affecting sexual function of young women with breast cancer.

YCC experts will deliver 10 oral presentations and 38 poster presentations. They include:

Poster Session

A randomized phase 2 trial of the IO102-IO103 (IDO and PD-L1) cancer vaccine plus pembrolizumab as neoadjuvant/adjuvant treatment of patients with solid tumors.

June 1; 9:00AM CDT

Presenter and Senior Author: Barbara Burtness, MD

Poster Session

Safety and time to response of [177Lu]Lu-DOTATATE in patients with newly diagnosed advanced grade 2 and grade 3, well-differentiated gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors: Sub-analysis of the phase 3 randomized NETTER-2 study.

June 1; 1:30PM CDT

Presenter: Pamela Kunz, MD

Oral Abstract

A phase 1 dose expansion study of a first-in-class KAT6 inhibitor (PF-07248144) in patients with advanced or metastatic ER+ HER2− breast cancer.

June 1; 4:24PM CDT

Presenter: Pat LoRusso, DO

Oral Abstract

ARC-9: A randomized study to evaluate etrumadenant based treatment combinations in previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

June 2; 10:24AM CDT

Presenter and Senior Author: Michael Cecchini, MD

Oral Abstract

ARV-766, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) androgen receptor (AR) degrader, in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC): Initial results of a phase 1/2 study.

June 3; 1:27PM CDT

Presenter: Daniel Petrylak, MD

Poster Session

Factors associated with sexual function and sexual satisfaction in young women with breast cancer.

June 3; 1:30PM CDT

Presenter: Ana Ferrigno Guajardo, MD

Poster Session

Updated results from COAST, a phase 2 study of durvalumab (D) ± oleclumab (O) or monalizumab (M) in patients (pts) with stage III unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (uNSCLC).

June 3; 1:30PM CDT

Presenter and Senior Author: Roy Herbst, MD, PhD

Oral Abstract

Development and validation of RSClin N+ tool for hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative (HER2-), node-positive breast cancer.

June 3; 5:24PM CDT

Presenter: Lajos Pusztai, MD

Yale Cancer Center combines a tradition of innovative cancer treatment and quality care for our patients. A National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated comprehensive cancer center since 1974, Yale Cancer Center is one of only 56 such centers in the nation and the only one in Connecticut. Yale Cancer Center members include national and internationally renowned scientists and physicians at Yale School of Medicine and Smilow Cancer Hospital. This partnership enables the Center to provide the best approaches for prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment for cancer.