Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (November 1, 2023). The November issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 55, No. 5 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/55/5/neurosurg-focus.55.issue-5.xml]) presents 15 articles on topics related to diversity, equity, and inclusion and the goal of reducing healthcare disparities in neurosurgery.

Topic Editors: William W. Ashley Jr., Sonia Eden, Richard T. Benson, Jeffrey L. Nadel, William A. McDade, Wale Sulaiman, and Sandra Elizabeth Ford

In the November issue of Neurosurgical Focus this month’s Topic Editors present a selection of articles that “highlights DEI issues in clinical practice, scientific publication, neurosurgical education, and more.” The editors note that their selection was made with the goal “to improve understanding and stimulate thought, discussion, and, importantly, action by looking at DEI topics from various viewpoints.”

Contents of the November issue:

“Introduction. Diversity, equity, and inclusion and the goal of reducing healthcare disparities in neurosurgery” by William W. Ashley Jr. et al.

by William W. Ashley Jr. et al. “A decade of diversity: using statistical indices to compare neurosurgery to other surgical specialties” by Elijah M. Persad-Paisley et al.

by Elijah M. Persad-Paisley et al. “Scoping review on the state of racial disparities literature in the treatment of neurosurgical disease: a call for action” by Edwin Owolo et al.

by Edwin Owolo et al. “Gender concordance and publication productivity within Neurosurgical Focus: a 10-year review (2013–2022)” by Joanna M. Roy et al.

by Joanna M. Roy et al. “Effect of online public domain representation in neurosurgical resident recruitment and decision-making” by Cierra N. Harper et al.

by Cierra N. Harper et al. “Racial disparities in incidence, treatment, and survival in adult brain metastases: a 10-year national database analysis” by Sam H. Jiang et al.

by Sam H. Jiang et al. “Greater improvement in Neck Disability Index scores in women after surgery for cervical myelopathy: an analysis of the Quality Outcomes Database” by Arati Patel et al.

by Arati Patel et al. “Utility of the material community deprivation index as a metric to identify at-risk children for severe traumatic brain injury” by Amber L. Gaulden et al.

by Amber L. Gaulden et al. “The neurosurgeon workforce: a geographical gender-focused analysis of the trends in representation of neurosurgeons and choices in training over 70 years” by Alexander D. Smith et al.

by Alexander D. Smith et al. “Assessing the state of LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion in neurosurgery” by Brian D. Foresi et al.

by Brian D. Foresi et al. “Racial and gender disparities in traumatic brain injury clinical trial enrollment” by Momodou G. Bah et al.

by Momodou G. Bah et al. “County-level disparities in care for patients with glioblastoma” by Rishab Ramapriyan et al.

by Rishab Ramapriyan et al. “The role of limited access to students from more diverse nonfeeder medical schools in creating diversity inequities in neurosurgical residency” by Benjamin R. Klein et al.

by Benjamin R. Klein et al. “Reducing implicit bias in the neurosurgery application and interview process: a single-institution experience” by Georgia M. Wong et al.

by Georgia M. Wong et al. “Healthcare disparities in pituitary surgery: a systematic review” by Mohammadmahdi Sabahi et al.

by Mohammadmahdi Sabahi et al. “Gender diversity in neurosurgical training: an analysis of trends and resident program characteristics” by Grace R. Fassina et al.

