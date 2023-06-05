Newswise — New scientific results from the Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA), the Very Large Array (VLA), and the Green Bank Observatory (GBO) will be revealed at multiple press conferences during the 242nd meeting of the American Astronomical Society (AAS) from June 5-7, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The AAS meeting includes a series of press conferences based on a range of themes. Presentations will highlight new research, including uncovering properties of early universe dwarf galaxies, a peek at radio images of the fastest nova, and how star formation is triggered by an interaction in the Nessie Nebula.

Press conferences will be held in person during the conference, and streamed live on the AAS Press Office YouTube Channel.

Note: Each press conference consists of a panel of scientists presenting 4-5 unique scientific results. The number listed in parentheses indicates the order of presentation for the listed result.

All press conferences are listed and will occur in Mountain Time.

—

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 10:15 am MDT – Resolving Stars and Hunting Nearby Galaxies

Star Formation Triggered by the Interaction between the Expanding Bubble and the IRDC Filament in the Nessie Nebula

Jim Jackson (Green Bank Observatory) (2)

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 2:15 pm MDT – Hot Jupiters to Hungry Blacks Holes

VLBA Images of the Fastest Nova, V1674 Her

Montana Williams (New Mexico Tech) (2)

In addition to the press conferences, dozens of papers with new and ongoing science results from NRAO facilities will be presented during AAS 242 conference sessions. Highlights will be posted to the NRAO web site.

About NRAO

The National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) is a facility of the National Science Foundation, operated under a cooperative agreement by Associated Universities, Inc.

About Green Bank Observatory

The Green Bank Observatory is a facility of the National Science Foundation and is operated by Associated Universities, Inc. The first national radio astronomy observatory in the U.S., it is home to the 100-meter Green Bank Telescope, the largest fully-steerable radio telescope in the world.