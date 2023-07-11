Newswise — The Mount Sinai Morningside nursing teams and staff of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab have received the Gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, becoming the first and only Gold-level unit across the entire Mount Sinai Health System. Additionally, Mount Sinai Morningside Unit 8E has received the Silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence.

Under the leadership of Senior Nurse Manager Joan E. Joseph, MHA, BSN, RN, the Cath Lab at Mount Sinai Morningside is one of only two Cath Labs in the country to have earned the Gold-level Beacon Award; the other is St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center in Roslyn, New York.

The Gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence is granted to hospitals that showcase an effective and systematic approach to policies, procedures, and processes that include engagement of staff and key stakeholders, strategies for process improvement, and performance measures that meet or exceed relevant benchmarks.

“I am so proud of everyone who is a part of the Mount Sinai Morningside Cath Lab team for earning this Gold-level Beacon Award,” said Ms. Joseph. “We wouldn’t have received this honor without the joint effort and commitment to their work and their patients who are needing care. I commend all of my colleagues for their hard work in continuing to make differences in patients’ lives and finding a way to make Mount Sinai Morningside even better.”

The Silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence was awarded to the Mount Sinai Morningside nursing unit 8E, led by Susan Ignacio, RN. Unit 8E is a central hub facilitating multiple areas, such as the Emergency Department, Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Operating Room, Ambulatory Surgery, and the Post Anesthesia Care Unit. 8E is not only a designated trauma center with the Health System, but also provides postoperative surgical care for general abdominal surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic, neurosurgery and bariatric surgery. The Silver-level award is given to hospitals that provide continual learning and an effective approach to nursing policies, procedures, and processes by engaging staff and key stakeholders, along with achieving optimal patient care.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the teams at both the Mount Sinai Morningside Cath Lab and Unit 8E for these highly esteemed awards,” said Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, FAAN, Chief Nurse Executive and Senior Vice President, Cardiac Services, Mount Sinai Health System. “This demonstrates the exceptional teamwork of both of these units, their admirable patient care, and remarkable leadership. The Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes caregivers who practice patient care safely while looking to continue to improve.”

The Beacon Award signifies exceptional care through improved outcomes and greater overall satisfaction. For nurses, a Beacon Award shows a positive and supportive work environment with greater collaboration between colleagues and leaders, higher morale, and lower turnover. This is a testament to the exceptional teamwork of these units, their exemplary patient care, and leadership.

