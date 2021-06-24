Newswise — Brick, NJ – June 24, 2021 – On June 14, Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center Foundation raised nearly $200,000 at a golf outing that took place at Manasquan River Golf Club in Brielle in support of Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center’s Greatest Need Fund. The annual golf outing was sponsored by George Harms Construction Co. and Brielle Orthopedics.

“We are so thankful to everyone who came out in support of this important fundraiser for Ocean Medical Center,” says Jason Kreitner, MHA, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Ocean Medical Center. “It was a perfect day made even more special by the 100 enthusiastic golfers - some known, some new to us - who decided to spend the day learning more about our award-winning medical center. We have ambitious goals and funds raised from this event will bring us one step closer to making our dreams a reality.”

The greatest need fund enables Ocean Medical Center to bolster support for a variety of programs, services, technology and enhancements that ensure the highest level of patient care. To meet the growing need of the community, Ocean Medical Center has undergone a significant expansion in recent years, including the creation of a new Emergency Department, a private patient room floor and a new cancer center.

“It was absolutely wonderful to be able to gather in person for this year’s golf outing,” says event chair Jason Nitche, M.D. “It will take a long time for the effects of the pandemic to fully dissipate, but now it feels like we can start to look forward. I am grateful to everyone who golfed, sponsored or supported the event and am proud of the money raised to benefit our wonderful hospital.”

Later in 2021, construction will begin on the new Heart & Vascular Center, a $19.5 million project that will encompass 14,750 square-feet of new space and feature three new hybrid labs to treat patients in need of urgent and elective cardiac and vascular services.

“In addition to it being a really fun day, I left the golf outing filled with gratitude,” says Matthew Lang, executive director, Ocean Medical Center Foundation. “If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that our hospitals must be equipped with the latest and greatest equipment and technology to ensure preparedness for anything that comes our way. While Ocean Medical Center is in an excellent position to be able to care for our community under any circumstance, I feel grateful that the community is still committed to demonstrating their support, and this week’s outing was a true testament to that. Thank you to everyone who joined us for a wonderful day that will have a lasting impact on our medical center.”

Gifts to the Ocean Medical Center golf outing are still being accepted. To make a donation, visit give.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/OMCGolf2021.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN OCEAN MEDICAL CENTER

Serving southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties, Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center is ranked # 7 in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report 2020-21 and is also ranked High Performing in the U.S. in congestive heart failure, colon cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hip replacement and knee replacement.

As an advanced care hospital, Ocean Medical Center offers the convenience and easy access of a community hospital, with the technological advances and expertise of a major medical center featuring expert care coordinated by a team of top specialists in emergency, cardiovascular, women’s health, cancer and orthopedic services.

Delivering on this promise, Ocean Medical Center is home to an innovative medical surgical floor equipped with 36 private patient beds that integrates technology and design to transform the patient experience and empower patients to return to their lives as soon as possible.

This forward-thinking renovation project completed an $82 million expansion that includes the 44,300-square-foot, state-of-the-art Hirair and Anna Hovnanian Emergency Care Center and a new comprehensive Cancer Center. Ocean Medical Center officially became a premier community-based teaching hospital with the launch of its inaugural class of family medicine and psychiatry residents in 2018. Further medical education developments included the addition of an Internal Medicine Residency program in 2019.

Ocean Medical Center has been named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of Best Maternity Hospitals which distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns, and their families. Ocean Medical Center is also home to The Jersey Coast Vascular Institute (JCVI) offering the most comprehensive vascular programs in the state. Led by a team of seven board-certified, fellowship trained specialists, hundreds of complex procedures are performed annually including advanced minimally-invasive interventions such as Trans-cervical Carotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) and Fenestrated Endovascular Repair (FEVAR). With the completion of the $19.5M Heart & Vascular Center in fall 2022, Ocean Medical Center will become one of the nation’s most advanced interventional catheterization and vascular labs for heart and vascular diagnosis and treatment.

Certified by the Joint Commission as an accredited Orthopedic program, Ocean Medical Center is a destination for orthopedic joint replacements where more than 1,000 joint replacements are done annually. Ocean is also certified by The Joint Commission as a Primary Stroke program and holds prestigious disease specific designations in joint replacement, stroke, palliative care, colon cancer surgery and sepsis.

Other key services include: brain lab neurological surgery, DaTscan and advanced imaging technology; da Vinci robotic surgery; general thoracic and vascular surgery; acute care of the elderly; and critical care services. Johnson Rehabilitation Institute at Ocean Medical Center, is a 40-acute bed rehabilitation offering comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services.

The medical center has achieved Magnet recognition, one of the highest and most prestigious distinctions a health care organization can receive for nursing excellence and high-quality patient care; has maintained an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade and been awarded Top Teaching Hospital by Leapfrog. In 2021, Ocean Medical Center received the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award for superior safety performance and has been named to America’s 50 best for vascular surgery excellence and has received five-star awards for carotid surgery, total knee replacement, stroke treatment, c-section delivery, esophageal-stomach surgery and treatment of pancreatitis.

Additional certifications and awards include: the 2021 NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Performance Achievement Award, Get with the Guidelines continuous quality improvement awards for Heart Failure Gold Plus Award, Stroke Gold Plus and Stroke Honor Roll Elite Awards and the 2019-2020 ACTION Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award.

The medical center operates the state’s first satellite Emergency Care Center in Point Pleasant, the Ocean Care Center, and hospital-based programs at Jackson Health Village.

