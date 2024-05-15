Newswise — BATON ROUGE, La. – Ochsner Baton Rouge has opened the new Ochsner Outpatient and Home Infusion Pharmacy – Baton Rouge at 4730 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 401. This advanced facility provides treatment for chronic, specialty and acute home infusions.

The pharmacy is conveniently located and designed with patient comfort and accessibility in mind. Each of its six patient rooms offers a spa-like environment, providing patient care in a peaceful, supportive setting that promotes healing. Ochsner’s pharmacists work closely with patients’ healthcare providers to create customized treatment plans, ensuring personalized and effective care.

“We’re opening the doors to a new facility, but we’re also unlocking greater possibilities for patient care in Baton Rouge,” says Chuck Daigle, Ochsner Baton Rouge CEO. “This center is designed to meet today’s healthcare needs and to anticipate and adapt to the future of healthcare. We continually strive for the best way to serve patients.”

Infusion services offer intravenous, or IV, treatment to cure or control a variety of medical conditions. They also offer palliative care, which focuses on relieving symptoms and improved quality of life for patients with chronic illnesses like cancer.

Ochsner infusion centers are certified by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, the Quality Oncology Practice Initiative and The Joint Commission. Ochsner’s certified chemotherapy infusion units have earned designations through the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

To schedule an appointment at any Ochsner location, call 866-624-7637 or visit www.ochsner.org/info. Online appointments are available through the MyOchsner patient portal.

###

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading not-for-profit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 12 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.