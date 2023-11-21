Newswise — Ochsner Health has been validated at Stage 7 for its outpatient Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM) by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS). This prestigious validation recognizes all outpatient locations within the Ochsner system throughout Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast region.

The HIMSS Outpatient Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model measures clinical outcomes, patient engagement and clinician use of EMR technology to strengthen organizational performance and health outcomes across patient populations.

During the two-day validation process, HIMSS noted several innovations at Ochsner, recognizing outstanding work toward prevention of provider burnout, improving patient messaging, and consideration of health equity. Ochsner implementation of e-consults and e-visits has increased access to specialty care, provided quicker responses, and decreased unnecessary visits, tests and out-of-pocket expenses for patients.

“This Stage 7 achievement represents our commitment to optimize the use of data, information and technology to advance quality of care,” said Amy Trainor, chief application officer at Ochsner. “We have incredibly dedicated teams who believe in our guiding principles of keeping our patients first when choosing innovative technology. We are focused on ensuring our providers and clinicians have time to deliver direct care for their patients. We will always continue to prioritize quality and best practices to leverage innovative technology to improve patient outcomes.”

Measuring evidence-based data at each stage, organizations use EMRAM to optimize digital work environments, improve performance and financial sustainability, build a sustainable workforce, and support an exceptional patient experience. Leveraging information digitally improves patient safety and clinician satisfaction by reducing errors in care and length of stay for patients. It also streamlines use of data to inform care delivery.

According to HIMSS, Ochsner Health is the only organization with a Stage 7 Outpatient EMRAM award in Louisiana and is only the second in Mississippi.

###

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 38,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Our members include more than 120,000 individuals, 440 provider organizations, 510 nonprofit partners and 560 health services organizations. HIMSS offers a variety of membership types and ways to get involved.