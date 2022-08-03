World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year, Aug. 1-7, to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world. The benefits of breastfeeding are numerous. The CDC states breastfeeding can lower a mother’s risk of high blood pressure, diabetes and ovarian and breast cancer. It can also reduce the risk of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) in babies.

Breastfeeding Culture in America

Dr. Elizabeth Sangisetty Sack, a pediatrician who specializes in breastfeeding medicine at Ochsner Health, can discuss the various health benefits of breastfeeding, the racial and economic disparities that exist in breastfeeding rates in the USA, and common reasons why mothers stop breastfeeding – often before they want to.

Breastfeeding Tips for New Moms

Deciding to breastfeed is a personal matter. It's a commitment that requires effort, but the result can be positive and rewarding for both you and your baby. Here are some breastfeeding tips for new parents to help build up their milk supply offered by Ochsner Health lactation consultant Shari Lepine, RNC, IBCLC.

Breastfeeding Questions and Surprise Issues

Almost all new mothers have questions about breastfeeding that they may feel hesitant to ask, such as: "Why are my breasts so hard?" "How can I get more sleep?" "What can I do to prevent breast leakage in public?" OB/GYN Kellin Reynolds, MD, is available to offer comment on positioning, latching, milk supply, and surprise issues new breastfeeding mothers may encounter.

While they might not be the one feeding the baby, partners can offer ample help during the process. OB/GYN Melissa Jordan, MD, shares a few tips on how your partner can help you with breastfeeding.

Ochsner's Mothers' Milk Bank

Despite their best efforts, sometimes mothers of preterm infants are unable to provide their own milk, and donated human milk is the next best thing. The Mothers’ Milk Bank of Louisiana collects approved donor milk and processes it using pasteurization to dispense to premature and sick babies who need it to survive. The bank has been accredited by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA). Here are the Top 5 Questions we receive about the Mothers' Milk Bank of Louisiana.

