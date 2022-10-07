Earlier this week, the FDA approved a new drug to treat ALS (or Lou Gehrig's disease). This was a tremendous achievement for the effort to combat this devastating disease, and inspiringly, the ALS Association credited this victory in part to the 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge that went viral on social media.

Ochsner Health neurologists and neuromuscular specialists Dr. Kristin M. Johnson and Dr. Christopher Edwards are available to discuss what results were seen in the drug trials and the impact we can expect the FDA’s approval of Relyvrio to have on ALS patients.