NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health will host The Black Men’s Health Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 at Zulu headquarters on 732 N. Broad St. This marks the third consecutive year for this free event, which emphasizes community health and wellness.

Presented by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson, along with community partner The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, The Black Men’s Health Event advances a core mission to improve healthcare access, health equity and health outcomes.

Attendees can take advantage of several free medical screenings:

Blood Pressure

Glucose

Cholesterol

Lung Capacity

HIV/STI

Ochsner physicians and community partners also will host a panels discussion focusing on sexual health and well-being.

“Zulu is pleased to again be a partner with Ochsner Health to benefit Black men from all walks of life. Access to healthcare for families and especially the men of the family is a priority of our organization,” said Elroy A. James, President of Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. “The hope is that our community will take advantage of this important and comprehensive health opportunity."

The event supports an expansive plan to lift Louisiana from the bottom of national health rankings by encouraging smoking and tobacco cessation, decreasing cancer deaths and addressing chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and COPD, among other initiatives.

“The Black Men’s Health Event and all of Ochsner’s community outreach strategies are intentional and driven by community health needs assessments,” said Yvens Laborde, MD, chief community medical officer for Ochsner Health. “Our partner, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has significant impact on its community. We are so thankful to Zulu for supporting Ochsner’s commitment to identifying health needs and engaging the community to promote better health. Working together, we will help build a healthier region and a better Louisiana.”

Additionally, the Ochsner Blood Mobile will be onsite for potential donations. Available health information will cover prostate, lung and colorectal cancers, as well as smoking cessation.

The panel discussion on male sexual health includes Dr. Laborde, along with Veronica Gillispie-Bell, MD, gynecologist and head of women’s services for Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner, Ochsner urologist Omotola Ashorobi, MD, and Ochsner surgeon Brian Pettiford, MD.

