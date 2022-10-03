Newswise — New Orleans, LA. – Quality care and patient safety are paramount to the success of any healthcare organization. With hospital quality and safety metrics reported publicly, many systems fail to understand the rationale for closely monitoring these metrics and implementing best practices for performance improvement. In the book Optimizing Widely Reported Hospital Quality and Safety Grades, Ochsner Health experts, Armin Schubert, MD, and Sandra A. Kemmerly, MD provide a real life-tested guide for healthcare teams to effectively manage quality and safety measures.

“We have been on a journey at Ochsner Health for a number of years to develop collaborative, multi-disciplinary approaches to quality and safety across our health system,” said Dr. Kemmerly. “This book shares insights and experiences from clinical and administrative professionals and highlights the importance of continuous learning and process improvement in quality and safety.”

Dr. Kemmerly is the system medical director of hospital quality at Ochsner Health. She is board certified in both internal medicine and infectious diseases and has been involved in quality improvement and leadership at Ochsner Health throughout her career.

Dr. Armin Schubert is the vice president for medical affairs, quality and patient safety at Ochsner Medical Center (OMC), New Orleans. He is responsible for engaging cross-disciplinary teams for continuous improvement in care quality and helps to coordinate a culture of safety at OMC. His teams have strengthened the hospital’s ability to avoid patient harm. Dr. Schubert’s focus recently has been publicly reported quality data, hospital-acquired condition rates, and rates of readmission.

Their goal with Optimizing Widely Reported Hospital Quality and Safety Grade is to provide health systems with effective methods for executing a quality and safety strategy, including aspects such as concurrent review process, multidisciplinary collaboration, clinical documentation, coding, and medical staff education. Health systems concerned about publicly reported quality metrics should find value in this practical resource.

“Healthcare teams have been put to the test in recent years, and yet have remained determined to provide quality care for patients in need,” said Robert Hart, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer, Ochsner Health. “Our teams have risen above these challenges and now share the Ochsner playbook for quality, with best practices for physicians and healthcare systems who are just as dedicated to improving quality and safety in their organization.”

For more information on Ochsner Health’s quality and safety teams, visit https://www.ochsner.org/about-ochsner/quality-safety

To order Optimizing Widely Reported Hospital Quality and Safety Grades, visit Springer Link

