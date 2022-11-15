Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. - This month, Ochsner Health was named among the “Best Hospitals According to Patients & Health Care Providers” by WebMD, an online publication for health news and information. The 2022 WebMD Choice Awards recognized a select group of hospitals with Elite Choice Awards, WebMD Patient Choice Awards, and Medscape Physician Choice Awards. Results were gathered via live polling of a random, national audience based on preference and perception across five specialties: Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Neurology and Gastroenterology. Ochsner Health was the only health system from Louisiana, Mississippi or Alabama given this honor.

The awards program identifies the “best in class” health systems in a local region from a consumer perspective. In addition, the award program identifies health care providers' perspectives on which hospitals or health systems in their area they consider to be best for care. WebMD Elite awards are given to top health systems that are preferred by patients and physicians two to one over competitors for a specific specialty in their local market. Ochsner was one of only 27 hospitals that met these criteria, and received recognition in all five specialty categories:

Oncology – Patient Choice and Physician Choice

– Patient Choice and Physician Choice Cardiology – Elite Choice

– Elite Choice Orthopedics – Elite Choice

– Elite Choice Neurology – Elite Choice

– Elite Choice Gastroenterology – Elite Choice

“We are honored to receive this vote of confidence from our patients and physicians,” said Robert Hart, M.D., Chief Physician Executive for Ochsner Health. “Ochsner’s priority is always patients first and our providers strive daily to live out the Ochsner mission to serve, heal, lead, educate and innovate. We are committed to providing the highest quality care in these five specialty areas and in all aspects of healthcare.”

The WebMD Choice Awards launched in 2021 and aim to provide a voice for patients and providers within local markets. The WebMD Patient Choice Awards and Medscape Physician Choice Awards recognize hospitals and health systems within the top 30% of patient and provider preferences in a local market. To receive an Elite Choice Award, the health system was considered the preferred choice by both patients and providers.

“In an era of transformational healthcare delivery and the changing expectations of our consumers, this WebMD award survey provides health systems like Ochsner with a great tool for measuring our success in consumer-focused initiatives,” said Jennifer Bollinger, senior vice president and Chief Consumer Officer at Ochsner Health. “We know that consumers have a choice in how and where they receive healthcare, and we value the opinions of those we serve in our communities.”

For more information on the WebMD Choice Awards, visit WebMD Choice Awards Overview & Methodology.

###

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating 80 years in 2022, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and heart transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including over 700 clinical studies. It has more than 36,000 employees and over 4,600 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2021, Ochsner Health treated more than 1 million people from every state and 75 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.