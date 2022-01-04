ROSEMONT, Ill. (January 4, 2022)—Partial thickness rotator cuff tears (PRCTs) can be a painful and challenging injury. Optimal management of PRCTs continues to be controversial. Although advances in magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasonography have aided in early diagnosis, arthroscopic evaluation remains the benchmark for diagnosis and treatment.

New York City orthopaedic surgeon, Kevin D. Plancher, MD, MPH, MS, FACS, FAOA, FAAOS, is available to speak about the current trends in nonsurgical and surgical treatment of PRCTs. A member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Board of Directors, Dr. Plancher, can also offer insight about how surgical decision making is often driven by factors such as age, arm dominance, activity level, tear thickness, and tear location.

His research published in the December 2021 issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (JAAOS) provides a detailed review of the etiology and natural history of PRCTs, as well as diagnosis, surgical options, and current management recommendations to guide clinical decision-making to help patients get back in the game or enjoy day-to-day activities. Biological augmentation has also become an attractive adjunct to aid in healing; however, the long-term efficacy and data of these modalities is largely unknown.

# # #