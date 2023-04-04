ROSEMONT, Ill. (April 4, 2023)—As the weather temperature warms up, people start preparing their homes and yards for the spring and summer seasons. Projects such as yard work, cleaning and outdoor painting become priorities on the to-do list. The statistics show that thousands of bone and joint injuries occur each year as a result of mishaps around the house and is one of the reasons why the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) reminds people to take the proper safety precautions to reduce the number of spring cleaning-related accidents.

According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, more than 190,000 yard and garden equipment injuries, more than 214,000 ladder and stool injuries and 71,000 lawn mower injuries were treated in hospital emergency departments in 2021. Orthopaedic surgeon and AAOS spokesperson Tamara Huff, MD, FAAOS, FAAHKS, is available to speak about these injuries and offer perspective on:

Strategies to avoid bone and joint injuries during spring clean up;

Common pitfalls and musculoskeletal risks with outdoor home maintenance;

Proper techniques for lifting, carrying and bending to avoid back injuries.

QUOTE FOR USE

“Weekend warriors should be wary of the injuries that can occur when spring-cleaning projects are rushed or proper safety precautions are not followed,” explained Tamara Huff, MD, FAAOS, FAAHKS, orthopaedic surgeon and spokesperson for the AAOS. “Because most musculoskeletal injuries are preventable, it’s important to remember to use appropriate equipment for each project and to take your time when cleaning in order to minimize these seasonal accidents.”

LEARN MORE

The AAOS offers information at OrthoInfo.org to help patients and families understand common musculoskeletal health conditions and treatment options.