Dr Matt Miller-Dicks is a Senior Lecturer in Skill Acquisition in the School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science at the University of Portsmouth in England.

He can discuss the science behind how goalkeepers successfully save penalty kicks during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Research areas:

Intercepting penalty kicks.

Mobile eye tracking technology.

Bio: https://www.port.ac.uk/about- us/structure-and-governance/ our-people/our-staff/matt- dicks