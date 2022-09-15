Newswise — MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2022 – AIP Publishing is excited to announce Monica Lira-Cantu as the founding Editor-in-Chief of APL Energy, its newest gold open access journal.

Lira-Cantu will lead APL Energy in its mission to disseminate research related to energy and its storage, conversion, sources, and materials. The journal will also examine renewability, sustainability, and the environmental impacts of energy technologies. It will open for submissions in 2022 and begin publishing in 2023.

"We are thrilled to have Monica Lira-Cantu at the helm of APL Energy as its first Editor-in-Chief," said Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer for AIP Publishing. "With her demonstrated track record of bringing diverse communities together, Dr. Lira-Cantu will establish APL Energy as a valuable and multidisciplinary resource for all communities that wish to publish or access innovative, transformative research and applications."

As a Full Professor and Group Leader of the Nanostructured Materials for Photovoltaic Energy Group at the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology in Barcelona, Spain, Lira-Cantu explores the synthesis and application of nanostructured materials for emerging solar cells. She also investigates the integration of different types of energy technologies for self-powered electronics and the production of green energy.

"It is my objective that APL Energy becomes a top reference journal in applied energy where groundbreaking research and technological innovation merge together," Lira-Cantu said. "We are in a very special moment in history. Energy technologies are crucial to evade the dependence on fossil fuels. It is time to integrate different energy materials and technologies into more simple but more efficient systems."

Lira-Cantu's expertise has led to more than 125 publications, including 110 published articles in scientific journals, one book, 10 book chapters, and nine patents. She has acted as a reviewer for over 30 scientific organizations and more than 50 journals. She worked as staff chemist for ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, a visiting professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) in Lausanne (Switzerland), and a visiting scientist at the Center for Advanced Science and Innovation (Japan), Oslo University (Norway), and the Risø DTU National Laboratory for Sustainable Energy (Denmark).

"I am thrilled to lead APL Energy and to join AIP Publishing, a renowned and well-respected editorial team," said Lira-Cantu.

By building an editorial team with diverse expertise, the new Editor-in-Chief plans to hit the ground running. The journal will waive article processing charges (APCs) in the first year of publication.

