333,942 employees left the health care workforce in 2021, according to a new report, largely driven by a mass exodus of 117,000 physicians – especially those specializing in internal medicine.

Dr. Nigel Girgrah, Chief Wellness Officer at Ochsner Health, can discuss the leading causes behind this trend – including burnout, staffing shortages, and the emotional toll of the pandemic – and the urgent need for  targeted solutions to support the mental health, wellness, and resilience of the health care workforce.

