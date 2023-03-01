Newswise — Brittany Morey, PhD, assistant professor of health, society, and behavior at UCI’s Program in Public Health is dedicating her career to closing the gap of missing knowledge and data around health disparities impacting Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

The study, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, fills a gap in sleep health disparities research by focusing on the association of sleep measures (like the duration and quality of sleep) and complex multimorbidities among Chinese and Korean Americans.