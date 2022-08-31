"It is difficult to predict which people displaying risk factors ultimately will commit suicide. However, it is important to be aware of the possible warning signs and to talk to kids or adults when they need help. It is a myth that if you mention suicide, you might plant the idea. By honestly and openly expressing your concerns, you can send an important message that you care and understand."

"If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can find help through seeing a mental health professional. Millions of Americans have found relief from depression and other emotional difficulties through therapy. There is convincing evidence that most people who have at least a few sessions of therapy with a psychologist or professional counselor are far better off than untreated individuals with emotional difficulties."