Background: With the increasing sophistication of the medical industry, various advanced medical services such as medical artificial intelligence, telemedicine, and personalized health care services have emerged. The demand for medical data is also rapidly increasing today because advanced medical services use medical data such as user data and electronic medical records (EMRs) to provide services. As a result, health care institutions and medical practitioners are researching various mechanisms and tools to feed medical data into their systems seamlessly. However, medical data contain sensitive personal information of patients. Therefore, ensuring security while meeting the demand for medical data is a very important problem in the information age for which a solution is required. Objective: Our goal is to design a blockchain-based decentralized patient information exchange (PIE) system that can safely and efficiently share EMRs. The proposed system preserves patients’ privacy in the EMRs through a medical information exchange process that includes data encryption and access control. Methods: We propose a blockchain-based EMR-sharing system that allows patients to manage their EMRs scattered across multiple hospitals and share them with other users. Our PIE system protects the patient’s EMR from security threats such as counterfeiting and privacy attacks during data sharing. In addition, it provides scalability by using distributed data-sharing methods to quickly share an EMR, regardless of its size or type. We implemented simulation models using Hyperledger Fabric, an open source blockchain framework. Results: We performed a simulation of the EMR-sharing process and compared it with previous works on blockchain-based medical systems to check the proposed system’s performance. During the simulation, we found that it takes an average of 0.01014 (SD 0.0028) seconds to download 1 MB of EMR in our proposed PIE system. Moreover, it has been confirmed that data can be freely shared with other users regardless of the size or format of the data to be transmitted through the distributed data-sharing technique using the InterPlanetary File System. We conducted a security analysis to check whether the proposed security mechanism can effectively protect users of the EMR-sharing system from security threats such as data forgery or unauthorized access, and we found that the distributed ledger structure and re-encryption–based data encryption method can effectively protect users’ EMRs from forgery and privacy leak threats and provide data integrity. Conclusions: Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that provides data integrity to enable patient-centered health information exchange and access control. PIE systems integrate and manage fragmented patient EMRs through blockchain and protect users from security threats during the data exchange process among users. To increase safety and efficiency in the EMR-sharing process, we used access control using security levels, data encryption based on re-encryption, and a distributed data-sharing scheme.