Newswise — CHICAGO: September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, marking a time to improve awareness about one of the most common types of cancer in men.

Nearly 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, which is about the same risk a woman has of developing breast cancer.1

While screening for prostate cancer often starts with a simple blood test known as the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, prostate cancer screening has been the source of some controversy in recent years, and as a result, men may not be aware of when to start screening. A recent report from the American Cancer Society detailed an alarming increase in rates of advanced prostate cancer among men, and the disease continues to disproportionally affect Black men, who are twice as likely to die from the disease than White men.2

This month, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has partnered with the American Urological Association (AUA) to share vital information about the concerning rise in advanced cases of prostate cancer and how men can protect their health and make the most informed decisions about their healthcare.

For journalists and the public: The ACS and AUA have developed a comprehensive fact page to distill essential information on prostate cancer, as well as tips and advice from physicians on how best to communicate concerns about prostate cancer screening and treatment.

