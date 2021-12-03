Article title: CTRP6 rapidly responds to acute nutritional changes, regulating adipose tissue expansion and inflammation in mice

Authors: Rotem Lahav, Yulia Haim, Nikhil S. Bhandarkar, Liron Levin, Vered Chalifa-Caspi, Dylan Sarver, Ageline Sahagun, Nitzan Maixner, Barr Kovesh, G. William Wong, Assaf Rudich

From the authors: “Our findings support the growing notion that obesity-associated morbidity is related to its temporality (i.e., chronicity), and that ‘physiological inflammation’ is likely a normal acute adaptive response to short-term changes in energy balance, which become pathogenic and maladaptive when the metabolic imbalance becomes chronic.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.