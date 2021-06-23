Newswise — The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), has announced registration is now open for the virtual PFF Summit, Nov. 8-13, 2021, at pffsummit.org. The international biennial pulmonary fibrosis (PF) conference will provide live, interactive educational sessions on topics ranging from familial pulmonary fibrosis and genetic counseling to a fireside chat with the PFF medical team. Patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, industry representatives and individuals who have lost a loved one to PF are invited to participate in panel discussions, Q&A conversations, and more.

Since 2000, the PFF has served as the trusted resource for people impacted by pulmonary fibrosis and the ongoing search for improved treatments and a cure. More than 250,000 Americans are living with PF, which means scarring of the lung and can be seen in many types of interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Difficult to diagnose, PF can be debilitating and, in some cases, incurable.

"We are excited to bring even more members of the PF community together with this year's virtual format for the PFF Summit" said William T. Schmidt, PFF President and CEO. "Our sessions will feature top experts presenting the latest information about care and treatments for individuals with PF."

PFF Summit 2021 keynote sessions will explore updates on PF research and quality of life for patients. Gary Gibbons, MD, Director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health, will discuss the latest in pulmonary fibrosis research in his keynote presentation, "The importance of PF-related research to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI)" on Nov.10. Participants will join follow-up talks on the PRECISIONS Trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; PFF Registry's Research Results; and Racial Disparities in Healthcare Outcomes for Individuals with PF.

Kathleen O. Lindell, RN, PhD, Associate Professor and Mary Swain Endowed Chair in Palliative Care Health in the College of Nursing at the Medical University of South Carolina, will present the benefits of preparing patients and caregivers with information and strategies for end-of-life care in her address "Palliative Care: Spotlight on the Caregiver" on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Participants will hear talks by other speakers on integrative therapies, psychological well-being, and evidence for pulmonary rehabilitation benefits for patients with ILD.

Additional sessions will address clinical trial innovations, coping and support for lung transplant recipients, and dealing with persistent cough, one of the most common symptoms of PF. Workshops on navigating telehealth, meditation and nutrition will also be offered. The full program is available at pffsummit.org.

The PFF Summit 2021 presents a Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Maintenance of Certification (MOC) program for physicians, researchers, respiratory therapists, pharmacists and allied health professionals. These sessions will examine clinical research and clinical understanding of interstitial lung disease. On Friday, Nov.12, and Sat., Nov. 13, the Nurse and Allied Health Network (NAHN) will feature topics including how to address the challenges of ILD and oxygen legislation while special sessions for community pulmonologists will focus on updates in the diagnosis and treatment of ILD.

Academic and industry researchers are invited to submit abstracts of their scientific research for the poster presentation at PFF Summit 2021. The call for abstracts is open through September 10. All abstracts must be submitted through the online application system, ProposalCentral, which is available at https://proposalcentral.altum.com/ .

The PFF Summit 2021 is sponsored in part by Boehringer Ingelheim.

