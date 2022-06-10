About The Study: In this analysis of nearly 2 million Medicaid enrollees in 2016, compared with white enrollees, Black enrollees generated lower spending and used fewer services, including primary care and recommended care for acute and chronic conditions, but had substantially higher emergency department use. Differences persisted among enrollees residing in the same zip codes who were treated by the same health care professionals.

Authors: Jacob Wallace, Ph.D., of the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut, is the corresponding author.

