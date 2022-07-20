Newswise — After more than a decade of actively working in Europe providing cutting edge solutions to small and mid-throughput labs, RBC Bioscience Corp. – an RD driven manufacturer for DNA/RNA extraction systems is finally releasing its latest development to the American research and diagnostics market during this year’s AACC Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo.

This year along with Plus II RBC Bioscience is bring its last technological advance in lab automation to the American research and diagnostics market with its MagCore EDA System, featuring NA extraction and PCR set up.

With its “plug-and-play” features, intuitive interface and sophisticated operation the instrument is a breakthrough in automation of standard lab workflow. MagCore presents one of the best currently available solutions on the market standing next to the giants like Qiagen and Roche.

About RBC Bioscience Corp.:

RBC Bioscience is an ISO, CE-IVD and QMS certified as well as U.S. FDA registered, world-leading manufacturer of reagents and devices for Life Science and Molecular Diagnosis. Throughout history the company has endeavored to provide efficient solutions for the demands of the market based on innovative products and quality results. Headquartered in Taiwan the company established a solid presence in Italy, Spain, Germany, Netherlands and other European countries for more than 10 years. Currently RBC has installed more than 800 instruments in EU, EMEA and Asia with more than 100 million extractions successfully ran yearly on MagCore systems.

MagCore automated extraction systems are simple, fast, and cost effective, offering scalable solutions for diagnostics and research.

For more information contact us at [email protected]

www.rbcbioscience.com