Newswise — RBC Bioscience Corp. is a Taiwan based RD driven manufacturer for DNA/RNA extraction systems with a strong presence in EU markets, is finally releasing its latest development to the American research and diagnostics this year.

MagCore® EDA is latest instrument, that combines DNA/RNA extraction and Smart PCR Setup and provides a complete solution for the lab workflow optimization.

“With the capability of the NA extraction and PCR set up preparation as one operation the instrument provides massive benefits to its users. PCR zone is opened, so the machine can be used by anyone with any kits or reagents they are using, including inhouse PCR preparations. Machine passed extensive testing targeting user experience, safety, durability, robustness of the system, pipetting precision and liquid level detection – it is an ultimate solution for most of the mDx users, no matter in research or in clinical market.” – said the CEO of the company David Cho.

The instrument has 3 modes of operation: NA extraction, PCR setup and NA extraction with PCR setup. MagCore® EDA presents a set of unique features such as HEPA filters, cooling plate for idling eluates, spectrophotometer for automatic OD measurements at the end of extraction, safety locks, that ensure the ease of use and safety of the system.

System Features:

PC USB Control Interface

1-48 Samples

Built-in Cooler

HEPA Filters

UV Decontamination

Auto Barcode Scanner

Spectrophotometer

PCR Assay Setup and Serial Dilution

LIMS Connectivity

Built-in Program

About RBC Bioscience Corp.:

RBC Bioscience is an ISO, CE-IVD and QMS certified as well as U.S. FDA registered, world-leading manufacturer of reagents and devices for Life Science and Molecular Diagnosis. Throughout history the company has endeavored to provide efficient solutions for the demands of the market based on innovative products and quality results. Headquartered in Taiwan the company established a solid presence in Italy, Spain, Germany, Netherlands and other European countries for more than 10 years. Currently RBC has installed more than 800 instruments in EU, EMEA and Asia with more than 100 million extractions successfully ran yearly on MagCore systems.

MagCore automated extraction systems are simple, fast, and cost effective, offering scalable solutions for diagnostics and research.

For more information contact us at [email protected]

www.rbcbioscience.com