Regenative Labs (Regenative), a leading HCT/P manufacturer, announces the publication of a case study demonstrating the utilization of its Wharton's Jelly allografts in supplementing connective tissue defects associated with tarsal tunnel syndrome. This study presents an intervention targeting damaged tissues surrounding the nerves and replacing the structural cushioning with a Wharton's jelly tissue allograft. Promising outcomes include improvement in patient pain and function.

The case study titled "Wharton's Jelly Tissue Allograft for Connective Tissue Defects Surrounding Nerves in the Tarsal Tunnel: A Retrospective Case Series," was published by MDPI and can be accessed in its entirety here.

Dr. Ronald F. Bruton and NP Tracie Gilliland of Advanced Medicine of the Ozarks presented a novel case series studying the application of Wharton's jelly tissue allograft to sites around the affected tarsal tunnel. This homologous use application validated by Bruton and Gilliland sets a precedent for non-surgical allograft application.

Tarsal tunnel syndrome is an entrapment neuropathy of the posterior tibial nerve and can be characterized by local tenderness, paresthesia, and heat, followed by numbness and tingling. If not addressed, symptoms can become more permanent and severe, spreading toward the posterior, medial, or distal aspects of the lower extremity. Whether caused by age or trauma, collapsed connective tissue can cause nerve entrapment and damage within the tarsal tunnel.

"Our patients with connective tissue defects surrounding the nerves in the tarsal tunnel are seeing an improvement in stability and quality of life with treatments of Wharton's Jelly. In the typical treatment for neuropathy, many patients suffer from pain and instability, as well as side effects from their medications. Many patients experience a decline in quality of life due to not being able to stand, walk, or sleep due to their pain. They suffer falls which can cause further issues and affect their mobility. Wharton's Jelly has provided an answer to targeting the damaged tissue versus masking pain," shared Dr. Bruton.

The eight patients in this case study presented with tarsal tunnel-related defects and had failed standard-of-care practices for at least six weeks. Patient outcomes were tracked on a 90-day calendar utilizing the Numeric Pain Rating Scale (NPRS) and the Western Ontario and McMaster University Arthritis Index (WOMAC). From the initial application to the 90-day follow-up, an improvement of 59.43% in NPRS and a 37.58% improvement in WOMAC were achieved.

Given the pain improvements reported on various pain rating scales, this study provides evidence that Wharton's Jelly allograft applications are safe, minimally invasive, and efficacious for patients who have failed standard care treatments for connective tissue defects associated with tarsal tunnel syndrome.

To advance the necessary research and fill the need for non-surgical alternatives, Regenative has been tracking data in its comprehensive retrospective data repository in which physicians across specialties submit patient data as they track patient outcomes up to 120 days after the patient receives an application of Regenative's products, like its Wharton's Jelly allografts.

"My hope is that more providers will realize the benefits of Wharton's Jelly and be willing to step outside of their comfort zone to give patients more options. Our patients deserve that. At Advanced Medicine of the Ozarks, we treat the root cause of the problem, not just mask the symptoms," shared NP Tracie Gilliland.

Regenative has collected data from clinics nationwide on Wharton's Jelly homologous-use applications around the body. Still, very few have documented data on the surrounding nerves of the tarsal tunnel.

"This study aims to provide a new, promising alternative intervention for patients who have failed all other standard-of-care treatments. This is just one of many homologous-use applications in regenerative medicine to improve patient outcomes," shared Regenative Labs CEO Tyler Barrett.

Barrett and his team hope to enlist physicians to take part in studies regarding uncovered uses. Physicians will have their outcomes highlighted, furthering the understanding of regenerative medicine and uncovering new applications for this groundbreaking field of medicine.

