A new supplement of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, “Alopecia: A New Frontier,” features two articles highlighting new causes and treatments of hair loss. The first article reveals that a new type of medication called JAK inhibitors can effectively treat moderate to severe alopecia areata – a type of hair loss – that has historically been difficult to treat. The second article shows an increase in the number of medications causing hair loss, due in part to new treatment options for a number of common medical conditions.

“Janus kinase inhibitors for alopecia areata”

Courtney Martens first noticed a bald patch about the size of a silver dollar on her scalp when she was 38. She was diagnosed with alopecia areata and received treatment with JAK inhibitors from board-certified dermatologist Sandra Johnson, MD, FAAD, in Fort Smith, Ark., eventually regrowing all of her hair.

“Medication-induced hair loss: An update”

Patients experiencing medication-induced hair loss can experience a range of symptoms, with reversible hair loss – which typically happens about three months after starting a new medication – being the most frequent culprit. Board-certified dermatologists, as the experts in the diagnosis and treatment of hair loss, can help patients determine if a new medication is the cause of their hair loss after ruling out other possible causes.

