Article title: Omics-driven investigation of the biology underlying intrinsic submaximal working capacity and its trainability

Authors: Monalisa Hota, Jacob L. Barber, Jonathan J. Ruiz-Ramie, Charles S. Schwartz, Do Thuy Uyen Ha Lam, Prashant Rao, Michael Y. Mi, Daniel H. Katz, Jeremy M. Robbins, Clary B. Clish, Robert E. Gerszten, Mark A. Sarzynski, Sujoy Ghosh, Claude Bouchard

From the authors: “We conclude that the prominent genes and pathways contributing to human variability in [intrinsic submaximal physical working capacity] and [trainability] are markedly different from each other.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.