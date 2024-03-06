Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Cocoa flavanols, Nrf2 activation, and oxidative stress in peripheral artery disease: Mechanistic findings in muscle based on outcomes from a randomized trial

Authors: Ahmed Ismaeel, Mary M. McDermott, Jai K. Joshi, Jada C. Sturgis, Dongxue Zhang, Karen J. Ho, Robert Sufit, Luigi Ferrucci, Charlotte A. Peterson, Kate Kosmac

From the authors: “The current study supports the hypothesis that in people with PAD, cocoa flavanols activate Nrf2, thereby increasing antioxidant protein levels, protecting against skeletal muscle damage, and increasing mitochondrial protein abundance.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News
KEYWORDS
COCOA-PAD Trial APSselect American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology Antioxidants epicatechin Nrf2 protein Oxidative Stress Peripheral Arterial Disease Clinical Trial Phase II clinical trials
View All Latest News