Research on spin glasses – state of matter characterized by disordered interactions between magnetic moments – has led to breakthroughs in e.g. material science, artificial neural networks and many economical prediction models. The direct experimental visualization of such dynamics has so far remained elusive, though. Now, researchers have for the first time managed to directly, visually observe spin glass dynamics.  The findings have vast potential for e.g. probabilistic computing and material sciences.

Nature Physics

Research Alert
All Journal News Materials Science Physics Nature (journal)
spin glass Physics Neural Networks Nanofabrication computational optimization
