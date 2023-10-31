Newswise — These limitations prompted Ben Neilson from the University of Southern Queensland to investigate the impact of these laborious documents on consumer appreciation, focusing on the key pillars of comprehension, value and trust.

Neilson initially collected data to assess consumer appreciation levels of the current SOA financial content structure. This data was gathered through a combination of qualitative interviews and quantitative analysis.

With this valuable data in hand, the researcher introduced a reimagined financial content structure that incorporated language improvements, explanatory videos, and hyperlinks. Subsequently, the impact of this new structure on consumer appreciation was evaluated and compared to the existing structure using a combination of thematic analysis, MANOVA and econometric modeling.

“The findings revealed that the structure of financial content significantly influences consumer appreciation, particularly with respect to clarity, organization and formatting, all of which play pivotal roles in shaping decision-making processes,” shared Neilson. “Notably, our restructured financial content received higher levels of consumer appreciation, suggesting the potential for a shift in Australian professional practice.”

The study, published in The Journal of Finance and Data Science, provides evidence that may contribute to debates surrounding consumer serviceability, relationship quality, and content structure of SOA documents in the Australian landscape. This may potentially encourage a redesign of SOA content structure.

###

References

DOI

10.1016/j.jfds.2023.100103

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jfds.2023.100103

Journal

The Journal of Finance and Data Science

Journal Link: The Journal of Finance and Data Science

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Reshaping Financial Content: Enhancing Consumer Appreciation in Australian Professional Practice

Credit: The Journal of Finance and Data Science

Caption: Group regression results

Newswise: Reshaping Financial Content: Enhancing Consumer Appreciation in Australian Professional Practice

Credit: The Journal of Finance and Data Science

Caption: Trust qualitative theme analysis

CITATIONS

The Journal of Finance and Data Science

Download PDF
169874870466165_1-s2.0-S2405918823000193-main.pdf
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Economics Ethics and Research Methods
KEYWORDS
Financial Planning
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You