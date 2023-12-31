A 2023 poll from the American Psychiatric Association found that 29 percent of Americans planned to focus their mental health resolutions on:

65 percent said they would exercise more

45 percent said they would meditate

38 percent would see a therapist

37 percent would focus on spirituality

28 percent would journal

23 percent would use a mental health app

6 percent would try something else

