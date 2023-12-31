A 2023 poll from the American Psychiatric Association found that 29 percent of Americans planned to focus their mental health resolutions on:
- 65 percent said they would exercise more
- 45 percent said they would meditate
- 38 percent would see a therapist
- 37 percent would focus on spirituality
- 28 percent would journal
- 23 percent would use a mental health app
- 6 percent would try something else
Our mental health experts with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso can speak on what the public can do to set realistic resolutions that can improve a person’s mental health.
- Don’t set sweeping resolutions – focus on setting obtainable goals
- Think of habits you can change
- Move every day, walk, cycle on a stationary bike, do water aerobics or simply stretch.
- Make gratitude a daily practice
- Establish a strong circle of friends and family and even co-workers
- And definitely, schedule time for fun activities