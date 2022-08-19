Newswise — PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Roshanak (Roshy) Didehban has been named chief administrative officer (CAO) for Mayo Clinic in Arizona. She succeeds Paula Menkosky, who was CAO for 10 years until she was named Mayo Clinic's chief human resources officer in June. Didehban will assume her new role on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

As Arizona’s CAO she will partner with Richard Gray, M.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic in Arizona, to preserve and enhance Mayo's patient-centered mission. She joins Arizona's Executive Operations Team during a pivotal time of growth, with the historic Arizona. Bold. Forward. capital expansion in progress and a new land acquisition in Phoenix that provides an undeveloped desert canvas for innovative collaborations to further Mayo Clinic’s Bold. Forward. strategy.

“I am so pleased to have Roshy return to Arizona, where she began her leadership journey at Mayo Clinic,” said Richard Gray, M.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic in Arizona. “Aside from her tremendous operational and strategic expertise, she is well-recognized for her commitment to putting the needs of our patients first and mentoring tomorrow’s leaders. She is the right leader for this key time at Mayo Clinic.”

Didehban joined Mayo Clinic as an administrative fellow in 2002, and has held a number of administrative leadership roles during her tenure, in Arizona and Rochester, Minn. She is currently chair of Practice Administration for Mayo Clinic, providing strategic and operational direction for clinical functions. She also is secretary of the Mayo Clinic Clinical Practice Committee and a member of the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees and Board of Governors, and the Mayo Clinic Executive Operations Team.

“Mayo Clinic in Arizona is in a position of strength for remarkable growth and innovation,” said Christina Zorn, Mayo Clinic CAO. “Roshy has distinguished herself as a leader at Mayo Clinic capable of bold strategic thinking and operational excellence while living out our Mayo values. She will serve as a tremendous partner to Dr. Gray to continue leading Mayo Clinic in Arizona to new heights. I look forward to partnering with her in this capacity.”

Didehban earned a Bachelor of Science in community health from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Health Science in health finance and management from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

