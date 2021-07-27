Newswise — Helping to define national patient care quality measures and excelling at meeting them is a part of the DNA of Rush University Medical Center. That reality is on display as the Medical Center again has earned a place among the nation’s top hospitals as determined by consumer-influencer U.S. News & World Report.

The 2021-22 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings keep the Medical Center in the top 20, a coveted status driven by high scores in quality metrics and a significant increase in the reputation score, as determined by physicians across the country. Of the more than 3,000 U.S. hospitals evaluated, Rush University Medical Center ranked No. 19 in the nation, with nine specialties rated among the country’s very best. Only about 4.5 percent of evaluated hospitals receive high enough scores to rank nationally in even one specialty.

“This recognition confirms everything we’ve known for years about the Medical Center’s clinical care and reputation: Great hospitals put patients first,” said Dr. Omar Lateef, the Medical Center’s president and chief executive officer. “Not only has our unrivaled staff surmounted the challenges of the last year and a half to save more lives, we have positioned our hospital to be a leader in the city and the nation before, during and after COVID-19.”

"Health care providers across the world have worked tirelessly in the face of one of the greatest pandemics in history," Lateef added. "Regardless of rankings, they are all heroes."

“This honor belongs to every Rush employee, from our providers, nurses and clinical staff to our security, guest relations and environmental services workforce,” said Angelique Richard, PhD, RN, senior vice president for hospital operations of the Medical Center and chief nursing officer of the Medical Center and Rush University System for Health. “Their dedication and resilience prove we can set the standard, and surpass it, year after year.”

The “Best Hospitals” issue U.S. News is now available online, with nine specialty programs at Rush University Medical Center ranked nationally out of a possible 14 specialties. Two programs ranked in the top five nationally, and three are the highest-ranked programs in Illinois.

They following programs were ranked:

In addition, the Medical Center received a high-performing ranking in one other specialty, urology, as well as in 14 common adult conditions and procedures. Rush Copley Medical Center was recognized as high performing for six conditions and procedures and Rush Oak Park Hospital for four.

“We can add these accolades to a list of many more achievements for Rush University Medical Center and the Rush system overall,” said Dr. Paul Casey, the Medical Center’s chief medical officer. “The list of outcomes-based accolades has grown long, unquestionably distinguishing this medical center in quality, safety and patient satisfaction.”

These achievements include, but are not limited to, the following honors and recognitions:

All three Rush hospitals have Magnet status, the highest recognition a hospital can receive for nursing excellence, with Rush University Medical Center receiving its fifth consecutive designation last fall and Rush Oak Park Hospital receiving its second designation earlier this year.

Rush University Medical Group logged a precedent-setting 1 million patient visits in a single year, besting the previous fiscal year’s total by more than 10%.

The Rush system has administered more than 150,000 vaccines for COVID-19.

Rush University Medical Center maintains its #1 national ranking for quality of care from Vizient, the health care performance improvement company.

All three Rush hospitals received high marks for quality and patient experience from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, with Rush University Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital earning five-star ratings, the highest possible, and Rush Copley Medical Center earning four stars.

“As great as these achievements are, we will never forget patients are our true north,” Lateef said. “Different hospital rating systems use different methodologies, and those methodologies often change. What doesn’t change is our shared commitment to providing exceptional care and outstanding results for our patients and our community.”