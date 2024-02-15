By: Bill Wellock | Published: | 11:57 am | SHARE: Share on FacebookTweet

Efforts by Russia to develop a space-deployed anti-satellite system have alarmed some U.S. Congress members.

According to media reports, American intelligence agencies have briefed congressional leaders on the system, which is under development and not yet in orbit.

Florida State University Associate Professor of History Ron Doel studies the history of science and space, especially in the context of the Cold War. He is available to speak to media covering this ongoing story.

Technology U.S. Foreign Relations U.S. National Security U.S. Politics Russia
Russia Satellites Space Warfare
