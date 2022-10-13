Stephanie Marcello, chief psychologist at Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care, is available to discuss the new recommendation and its potential impact on children’s mental health.
The following quotes from Marcello are for use in media coverage of the new recommendation and its impact.
- “Anxiety is the most common mental health disorder affecting children. Parents and caregivers don’t always recognize the symptoms or know what to do about them. Universal screening can literally save lives as well as prevent more severe symptoms and the emergence of other behavioral health challenges.”
- “Children are experiencing increased anxiety; not only can we prevent anxiety disorders by early treatment and interventions, we can also decrease suffering for youth who aren’t sure how to access or ask for help. There is highly effective treatment available.”