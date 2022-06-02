Michael Anestis, executive director of the Rutgers Gun Violence Research Center and associate professor in the Department of Urban-Global Public Health at the Rutgers School of Public Health, along with Jaclyn Schildkraut, Interim Executive Director, Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium, are available to discuss how to talk to gun violence–related shootings and the research that supports solutions to gun violence.

Follow this discussion on the Rutgers Gun Violence Research Center Twitter handle #NJGVRC on June 3, 2022, at 1 pm EST.

Previous comments on this topic from Anestis can be found here for quote pick-up.