Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health, is available to speak about the implications of discovering polio virus in New York City’s wastewater. 

The following is a quote from Halkitis for use in media stories covering the polio discovery.

“The current situation with polio in New York is likely indicative of patterns in numerous other states. In a world where there is increased globalization and travel coupled with sub-par vaccination, we are likely to see children and adults become ill, paralyzed, or even die from this highly preventable disease.”

 

