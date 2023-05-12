Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health, is available to comment on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration easing its ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men.

Halkitis is an infectious disease epidemiologist, applied statistician and public health psychologist. He serves in these roles through his research, teaching and advocacy and activism. He is also the founder and director of the Center for Health, Identity, Behavior & Prevention Studies (CHIBPS).

“This decision has been years in the making. Advances in the management of HIV have, of course, helped, but more importantly, this decision is a recognition of the homophobic underpinnings of the policy. At a time when politicians around the country are actively working to undermine the health of LGBTQ populations through the enactment of hate-based laws, the FDA’s advance offers a ray of hope that intelligence and goodness can trump lies and hate perpetuated by too many.”